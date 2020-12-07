Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] Revenue clocked in at $101.20 million, down -53.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [NASDAQ: SOHO] gained 32.35% or 0.77 points to close at $3.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2608907 shares. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Sotherly Hotels, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69834.

It opened the trading session at $2.38, the shares rose to $3.23 and dropped to $2.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SOHO points out that the company has recorded -28.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 184.93K shares, SOHO reached to a volume of 2608907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOHO shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2016, representing the official price target for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sotherly Hotels Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

Trading performance analysis for SOHO stock

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.37. With this latest performance, SOHO shares gained by 99.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.92 for Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.33 and a Gross Margin at +13.62. Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.03.

Return on Total Capital for SOHO is now -0.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.53. Additionally, SOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 343.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO] managed to generate an average of $146,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sotherly Hotels Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sotherly Hotels Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sotherly Hotels Inc. [SOHO]

There are presently around $9 million, or 22.00% of SOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 699,310, which is approximately 11.014% of the company’s market cap and around 12.74% of the total institutional ownership; SPC FINANCIAL, INC., holding 408,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 million in SOHO stocks shares; and CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC., currently with $0.81 million in SOHO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sotherly Hotels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. [NASDAQ:SOHO] by around 371,430 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 419,331 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,030,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,820,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOHO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 259,346 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,044 shares during the same period.