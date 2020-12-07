Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] price plunged by -7.81 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Senmiao Technology Announces Strategic Cooperation with Meituan, China’s Leading E-commerce Platform for Services.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, announced initial results from its first month of operations in Chengdu following a strategic cooperation with Shanghai Lutuan Technology, an affiliate of Meituan-Dianping (“Meituan”, (HK: 3690)), the largest on-demand delivery service in China.

Over the past several weeks, Senmiao has focused on building out a total solution for ride-hailing drivers in Chengdu, which includes financing arrangements, leasing, rentals, integration of safety features, and most recently, the launch and development of Xixingtianxia, Senmiao’s proprietary online ride-sharing platform. The Company has signed agreements with affiliates of BYD Company Limited (electric vehicle manufacturer) for purchase of electronic vehicles, and has now begun to integrate services with popular apps in China, such as Gaode Map and now Meituan.

A sum of 1265040 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.40M shares. Senmiao Technology Limited shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.16 until finishing in the latest session at $1.18.

Guru’s Opinion on Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

AIHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.85. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.01 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0096, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6527 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senmiao Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 121,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.82% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 63,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $35000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 247,660 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 157,229 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 107,787 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,660 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.