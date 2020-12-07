Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is -92.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] price surged by 31.13 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on November 18, 2020 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2020:.

Net revenues after voyage expenses: $15.8 million in Q3 2020 compared to $15.9 million in Q3 2019.

A sum of 65719679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $0.6699 and dropped to a low of $0.47 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SHIP shares from 2 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.48. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 47.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4675, while it was recorded at 0.5008 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7393 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.47. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$307,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

SHIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted 1.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.50% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,349,284, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 51,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $20000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly 1192.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 5,472,398 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,790 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 64,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,474,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,442,303 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 66,790 shares during the same period.