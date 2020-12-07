Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $30

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] closed the trading session at $12.55 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.52, while the highest price level was $12.65. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers” or the “Company”) reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Companys common stock.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 .

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.10 percent and weekly performance of 2.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 42.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, STNG reached to a volume of 1759283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $19.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on STNG stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STNG shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STNG stock trade performance evaluation

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.78. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 42.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.81, while it was recorded at 11.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for STNG is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.94. Additionally, STNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] managed to generate an average of -$2,204,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNG.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $297 million, or 45.60% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,776,341, which is approximately -4.313% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,752,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.55 million in STNG stocks shares; and HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, currently with $15.81 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly -3.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 3,722,934 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 8,892,765 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 11,088,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,704,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,307 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,124 shares during the same period.