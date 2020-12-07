RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] Is Currently 19.95 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RMG] jumped around 3.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.34 at the close of the session, up 19.95%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces the Nomination of Paul Williams to Serve on the Board of Directors of Romeo Power upon Consummation of Merger.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced the nomination of Paul Williams for election at a special meeting of stockholders of the Company to serve on the board of directors of the combined company upon consummation of the previously announced merger between the Company and Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005811/en/.

RMG Acquisition Corp. stock is now 83.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RMG Stock saw the intraday high of $18.38 and lowest of $15.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.24, which means current price is +93.05% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, RMG reached a trading volume of 4890752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for RMG Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has RMG stock performed recently?

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, RMG shares gained by 81.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.44 for RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 16.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.40 for the last 200 days.

RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RMG is now -0.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG] managed to generate an average of $417,217 per employee.RMG Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for RMG Acquisition Corp. [RMG]

25 institutional holders increased their position in RMG Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RMG] by around 5,660,599 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,588,750 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 12,333,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,583,303 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMG stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,550,463 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 434,680 shares during the same period.