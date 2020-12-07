Raymond James slashes price target on Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] – find out why.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUL] closed the trading session at $20.34 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.08, while the highest price level was $20.39. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, announced that it will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference being held from December 1 to December 3, 2020.

In addition to a fireside chat, the management team will host virtual investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2nd at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 414.94 percent and weekly performance of 16.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 163.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 163.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OCUL reached to a volume of 1497258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUL shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock. On May 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OCUL shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 110.28.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.76. With this latest performance, OCUL shares gained by 68.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 386.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.45 for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 18.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.30 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2029.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2043.34.

Return on Total Capital for OCUL is now -147.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -535.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -113.81. Additionally, OCUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [OCUL] managed to generate an average of -$536,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUL.

There are presently around $809 million, or 56.30% of OCUL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUL stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,984,200, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.92% of the total institutional ownership; SUMMER ROAD LLC, holding 5,618,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.28 million in OCUL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.07 million in OCUL stock with ownership of nearly 12.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUL] by around 4,079,485 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,022,797 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 32,667,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,769,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUL stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 300,949 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,823 shares during the same period.