Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, up 153.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: OXBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.04%. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers, reported its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, OXBR stock rose by 115.68%. The average equity rating for OXBR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.70 million, with 5.73 million shares outstanding and 3.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, OXBR stock reached a trading volume of 1401193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.04. With this latest performance, OXBR shares gained by 19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8105, while it was recorded at 1.7220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2729 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.29. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.09.

Return on Total Capital for OXBR is now -1.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.11. Additionally, OXBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [OXBR] managed to generate an average of -$101,667 per employee.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of OXBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXBR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 59,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALPINE GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in OXBR stocks shares; and ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21000.0 in OXBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:OXBR] by around 86,571 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 15,742 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXBR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,571 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 15,742 shares during the same period.