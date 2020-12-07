Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] stock Downgrade by Goldman analyst, price target now $95

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] loss -9.82% or -8.79 points to close at $80.71 with a heavy trading volume of 8514584 shares. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results.

~ Comparable Store Sales Increase 15.3% ~~ Operating Margin Increases 300 Basis Points to 13.9% ~~ Diluted EPS Increases 65.9% to $0.68 ~~ Adjusted Diluted EPS Increases 58.5% to $0.65 ~.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $79.20, the shares rose to $82.4255 and dropped to $78.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OLLI points out that the company has recorded -18.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -179.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 760.79K shares, OLLI reached to a volume of 8514584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $104.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $118 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on OLLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 4.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for OLLI stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.79. With this latest performance, OLLI shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.98 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.65, while it was recorded at 86.68 for the last single week of trading, and 82.35 for the last 200 days.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.13 and a Gross Margin at +38.42. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.02.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 15.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.44. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $17,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 825.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 18.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]

There are presently around $5,398 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,248,480, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 4,782,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.96 million in OLLI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $383.63 million in OLLI stock with ownership of nearly -4.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLLI] by around 4,916,486 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 5,950,494 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 56,009,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,876,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLLI stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,829 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 737,506 shares during the same period.