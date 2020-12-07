Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, up 189.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPTT] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Ocean Power Technologies Expands Commercial Team With Southern Europe-Based Representative.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, announced that Jorge Franco has joined the Company as Regional Sales Representative based in Spain. Reporting to OPT Vice President, Global Sales Jeff Wiener, Mr. Franco will concentrate on opportunities in Southern Europe.

“Southern Europe offers opportunities for OPT’s offshore power and communications solutions, particularly in the oil and gas industry,” said George H. Kirby, President and Chief Executive Officer of OPT. “Jorge has significant relationships within leading companies operating in the region, and we believe his experience will be beneficial to serving OPT’s existing and prospective customers. We are excited to have him represent our solutions.”.

A sum of 3239314 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.98M shares. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.69 and dropped to a low of $2.4285 until finishing in the latest session at $2.52.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

OPTT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.38. With this latest performance, OPTT shares gained by 50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 287.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 1.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -675.68 and a Gross Margin at -6.24. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -615.46.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -82.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.46. Additionally, OPTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$287,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 88,031, which is approximately -28.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 29,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in OPTT stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $72000.0 in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPTT] by around 84,642 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 49,407 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 57,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,641 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 14,759 shares during the same period.