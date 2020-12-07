Momo Inc. [MOMO] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $17

Momo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] loss -1.74% or -0.24 points to close at $13.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4873864 shares. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Momo Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Momo” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter of 2020 Highlights.

It opened the trading session at $13.94, the shares rose to $14.12 and dropped to $13.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MOMO points out that the company has recorded -34.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, MOMO reached to a volume of 4873864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Momo Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $21.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Momo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Momo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momo Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

Trading performance analysis for MOMO stock

Momo Inc. [MOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, MOMO shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Momo Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 13.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.20 for the last 200 days.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momo Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.86 and a Gross Margin at +49.23. Momo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.46.

Return on Total Capital for MOMO is now 18.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.03. Additionally, MOMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momo Inc. [MOMO] managed to generate an average of $182,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Momo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Momo Inc. [MOMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Momo Inc. posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Momo Inc. go to 2.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Momo Inc. [MOMO]

There are presently around $1,510 million, or 69.50% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 14,170,897, which is approximately 1.006% of the company’s market cap and around 3.15% of the total institutional ownership; OVERLOOK HOLDINGS LTD, holding 7,604,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.34 million in MOMO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $93.94 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly -13.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Momo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Momo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 22,958,860 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 32,430,888 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 55,707,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,097,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,583,351 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,585,857 shares during the same period.