Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] moved down -4.70: Why It’s Important

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRVL] slipped around -2.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $43.38 at the close of the session, down -4.70%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Marvell Earns GSA’s Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award.

Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) has been named the “2020 Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company” by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) for companies with $1 billion to $5 billion in annual sales. Decided by GSA members, the Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Awards are designed to identify public companies garnering the most respect within the semiconductor industry in terms of products, vision and future opportunities. Marvell also received this recognition in 2018.

“It is an honor for Marvell to be recognized by GSA. We have worked hard to create market leading products and technologies to propel the data infrastructure market together with our customers and partners,” said Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell. “I couldn’t be more proud of the global Marvell team who have enabled our ongoing growth and transformation – particularly during the unprecedented challenges of 2020. Without their dedication and support, this win would not have been possible.”.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock is now 63.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRVL Stock saw the intraday high of $44.81 and lowest of $42.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.21, which means current price is +163.71% above from all time high which was touched on 12/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.54M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 22416534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $48.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on MRVL stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 31 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 272.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.10, while it was recorded at 45.49 for the last single week of trading, and 33.62 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.77 and a Gross Margin at +50.27. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.70.

Return on Total Capital for MRVL is now -1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, MRVL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL] managed to generate an average of $281,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [MRVL]

There are presently around $25,938 million, or 91.70% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 99,392,418, which is approximately 15.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 84,594,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.62 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 51,775,453 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 48,801,589 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 497,352,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 597,929,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,184,149 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,944,563 shares during the same period.