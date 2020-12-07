Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] gain 25.99% so far this year. What now?

Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ: MRTN] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.06 during the day while it closed the day at $18.05. The company report on November 19, 2020 that MARTEN TRANSPORT DECLARES SPECIAL AND QUARTERLY DIVIDENDS.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (Nasdaq/GS:MRTN) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020. No portion of either dividend is considered to be a return of capital.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Board’s decision to declare the special and quarterly cash dividends reflects Marten’s strong financial position and its continued commitment to enhancing stockholder value.

Marten Transport Ltd. stock has also gained 1.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MRTN stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.70% and gained 25.99% year-on date.

The market cap for MRTN stock reached $1.40 billion, with 82.67 million shares outstanding and 58.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.12K shares, MRTN reached a trading volume of 1331533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRTN shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Marten Transport Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Marten Transport Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $22, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on MRTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marten Transport Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRTN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

MRTN stock trade performance evaluation

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, MRTN shares gained by 11.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.72 for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +11.70. Marten Transport Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.24.

Return on Total Capital for MRTN is now 11.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, MRTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] managed to generate an average of $14,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Marten Transport Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marten Transport Ltd. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marten Transport Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Marten Transport Ltd. [MRTN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,046 million, or 71.40% of MRTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,124,716, which is approximately -1.494% of the company’s market cap and around 22.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 6,666,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.33 million in MRTN stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $66.59 million in MRTN stock with ownership of nearly -10.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marten Transport Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Marten Transport Ltd. [NASDAQ:MRTN] by around 3,123,012 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,149,180 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 50,677,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,949,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRTN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,191,236 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,519,124 shares during the same period.