Market cap of Usio Inc. [USIO] reaches 39.60M – now what?

Usio Inc. [NASDAQ: USIO] traded at a high on 12/04/20, posting a 23.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.98. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Usio Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Posts All-Time Record Quarterly Revenues.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), an integrated electronic payment solutions provider, announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which ended September 30, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1900501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Usio Inc. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.37%.

The market cap for USIO stock reached $39.60 million, with 15.47 million shares outstanding and 15.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.57K shares, USIO reached a trading volume of 1900501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Usio Inc. [USIO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Usio Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for USIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for USIO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has USIO stock performed recently?

Usio Inc. [USIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, USIO shares gained by 32.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.55 for Usio Inc. [USIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5559, while it was recorded at 1.6820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8117 for the last 200 days.

Usio Inc. [USIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Usio Inc. [USIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.95 and a Gross Margin at +13.92. Usio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.14.

Return on Total Capital for USIO is now -51.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Usio Inc. [USIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.83. Additionally, USIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Usio Inc. [USIO] managed to generate an average of -$100,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Usio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Usio Inc. [USIO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Usio Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USIO.

Insider trade positions for Usio Inc. [USIO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.40% of USIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USIO stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 450,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 229,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in USIO stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $0.44 million in USIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Usio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Usio Inc. [NASDAQ:USIO] by around 807,956 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 16,802 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 382,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,207,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,647 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,423 shares during the same period.