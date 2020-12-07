Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Market

Market cap of Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] reaches 515.31M – now what?

By Edison Baldwin

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.34% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.25%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Limelight Networks Takes Live Streaming to the Next Level With Sub-Second Latency and Interactive Experiences.

Award-winning Limelight Realtime Streaming now offers increased global scalability and bi-directional data sharing, enabling new, innovative online video business models.

Online video can now feature truly live and interactive experiences on a global scale with Limelight Realtime Streaming’s new features and enhancements. Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), announced the next generation of Realtime Streaming, providing sub-second latency for time-sensitive video applications that enable live interaction with viewers.

Over the last 12 months, LLNW stock rose by 4.84%. The one-year Limelight Networks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.88. The average equity rating for LLNW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $515.31 million, with 122.36 million shares outstanding and 117.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, LLNW stock reached a trading volume of 3801424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

LLNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Limelight Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.33. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$26,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

LLNW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $418 million, or 80.70% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,653,064, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, holding 6,487,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.09 million in LLNW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.78 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 17,255,432 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 17,495,407 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 61,826,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,577,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,312,206 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,296,504 shares during the same period.

