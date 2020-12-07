Market cap of Kubient Inc. [KBNT] reaches 37.39M – now what?

Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ: KBNT] traded at a high on 12/04/20, posting a 23.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.03. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Kubient’s KAI Identifies SynthNet Ad Fraud, Impacting Mobile App Ad Ecosystem.

Fraud scheme targeting the mobile app space and evading detection from traditional linear fraud systems identified by KAI platform.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Kubient (NasdaqCM: KBNT, KBNTW), the cloud advertising marketplace that enables advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences efficiently and effectively, announced the identification of previously undetected fraudulent synthetic network (SynthNet) designed to present web based or computer generated traffic as legitimate mobile application traffic coming from premium app publishers. The SynthNet fraud was detected through Kubient’s Artificial Intelligence (KAI), an in-stream ad-fraud prevention tool that uses pattern recognition and device scoring to catch and identify fraud before it happens. The result was a significant amount of fraudulent website and computer traffic being transmitted that claimed to come from mobile sources like The Washington Post, Weather Underground, and a mixture of apps in other categories such as gaming, entertainment, utilities, shopping, and food.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4494743 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kubient Inc. stands at 21.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.48%.

The market cap for KBNT stock reached $37.39 million, with 5.68 million shares outstanding and 5.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.33K shares, KBNT reached a trading volume of 4494743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kubient Inc. [KBNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBNT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kubient Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

How has KBNT stock performed recently?

Kubient Inc. [KBNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.51.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading.

Kubient Inc. [KBNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kubient Inc. [KBNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1866.63 and a Gross Margin at -736.58. Kubient Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2326.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Kubient Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Kubient Inc. [KBNT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of KBNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBNT stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 27,639, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.50% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in KBNT stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $75000.0 in KBNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kubient Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kubient Inc. [NASDAQ:KBNT] by around 59,782 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBNT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,782 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.