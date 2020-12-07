Market cap of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] reaches 1.10B – now what?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.09%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that G-III Apparel Group Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day, followed by a question and answer session for the investment community.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed at ir.g-iii.com the “Events & Presentations” section. To access the call, dial toll-free 1-833-423-0487 or 1-918-922-2381 (international). The pass code is 3273444.

Over the last 12 months, GIII stock dropped by -14.20%. The one-year G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.91. The average equity rating for GIII stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.10 billion, with 48.21 million shares outstanding and 42.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 920.09K shares, GIII stock reached a trading volume of 1538106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIII shares is $18.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on GIII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIII in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GIII Stock Performance Analysis:

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.09. With this latest performance, GIII shares gained by 74.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.59 for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.56, while it was recorded at 22.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G-III Apparel Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +34.15. G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for GIII is now 13.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.98. Additionally, GIII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] managed to generate an average of $17,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.G-III Apparel Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

GIII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. go to -4.20%.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,163 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,382,040, which is approximately -6.956% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,261,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.32 million in GIII stocks shares; and CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, currently with $103.89 million in GIII stock with ownership of nearly 13.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII] by around 5,073,129 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 4,579,235 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,836,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,488,859 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIII stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,477 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 922,205 shares during the same period.