Market cap of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] reaches 432.71M – now what?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAT] traded at a low on 12/04/20, posting a -8.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.97. The company report on November 27, 2020 that CBAK Energy and Kandi Group Signed Supply Framework Agreement.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (“CBAK Energy”, NASDAQ: CBAT), a world’s leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalian CBAK Energy Technology Co., LTD (“Dalian CBAK”, or the “Company”) signed Supply Framework Agreement with Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kandi Technology Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. They will promote the development of pure electric vehicle together. The two parties will play their respective advantage, complement each other with their respective resources. A long-term strategic cooperation partnership would be built for the development, supply and recycling of power batteries.

According to the Supply Framework Agreement, Kandi Vehicles is planning to purchase 800 million RMB (approximately 120 million USD) worth of battery pack system and customized battery manufacturing service in 2021. The power batteries of Dalian CBAK has advantages below: high efficiency power output, good high-temperature performance, long cycle life and fast charging speed. With the help of those qualities, CBAK Energy can help Kandi Vehicles’ electrical vehicles to further upgrade. The two parties will build a green and beautiful future travelling together.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4866443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stands at 15.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.54%.

The market cap for CBAT stock reached $432.71 million, with 64.91 million shares outstanding and 20.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.58M shares, CBAT reached a trading volume of 4866443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CBAT stock performed recently?

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.11. With this latest performance, CBAT shares gained by 107.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 628.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 463.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.45, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.97 and a Gross Margin at +2.80. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.51.

Return on Total Capital for CBAT is now -17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 266.75. Additionally, CBAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT] managed to generate an average of -$28,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [CBAT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.50% of CBAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAT stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 161,002, which is approximately 395.818% of the company’s market cap and around 68.78% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 99,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in CBAT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.25 million in CBAT stock with ownership of nearly -52.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CBAK Energy Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAT] by around 270,044 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 88,222 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,164 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,078 shares during the same period.