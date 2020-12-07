Market cap of Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] reaches 10.64B – now what?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -0.14% on the last trading session, reaching $28.59 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Storz & Bickel Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Release of 100 Volcano Classic Signature Edition Vaporizers, Engraved and Plated in 24-Karat Gold.

Storz & Bickel Gmbh & Go. (“Storz & Bickel”), a subsidiary of world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporizer device company Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), has announced the release of 100 Volcano Classic Signature Edition versions of its world-renowned Volcano Classic vaporizer in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The engraved 24-karat plated commemorative edition of the iconic Volcano Classic arrives just in time for the holidays, making it a perfect gift option for discerning vape connoisseurs and collectors who value best-in-class performance and upscale aesthetics.

In addition to this special release, Storz & Bickel has produced a documentary chronicling Markus Storz and Jürgen Bickel’s storied history, from the invention of the table top Volcano to becoming the first company to produce medically-certified vaporizers, and ultimately their journey building one of the most widely known and respected vaporizer brands in the world. The documentary will be released in collaboration with Rolling Stone magazine, previewed on RollingStone.com starting December 4. The full-length documentary will also be streamed on Storz & Bickel’s website.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 372.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.64 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $27.95 to $29.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 7698216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

CFRA have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 1.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 50.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.82 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.89, while it was recorded at 28.17 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.00 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -331.35.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -14.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.81. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$297,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $1,086 million, or 12.81% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,543,642, which is approximately 1.971% of the company’s market cap and around 39.04% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,976,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.09 million in CGC stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $74.83 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly -2.395% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 6,021,336 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 2,585,071 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 29,369,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,976,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,565 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 797,237 shares during the same period.