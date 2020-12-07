Market cap of Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] reaches 591.39M – now what?

Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE: MNRL] price surged by 6.88 percent to reach at $0.72. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham Minerals,” “Brigham,” or the “Company”), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, announced operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS.

A sum of 1195481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 444.34K shares. Brigham Minerals Inc. shares reached a high of $11.33 and dropped to a low of $10.69 until finishing in the latest session at $11.19.

The one-year MNRL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.91. The average equity rating for MNRL stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRL shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Brigham Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on MNRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brigham Minerals Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

MNRL Stock Performance Analysis:

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, MNRL shares gained by 21.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brigham Minerals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.66 and a Gross Margin at +58.30. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.96.

Return on Total Capital for MNRL is now 8.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] managed to generate an average of $147,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Brigham Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

MNRL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brigham Minerals Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRL.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $446 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNRL stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 4,066,627, which is approximately 101.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 3,934,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.03 million in MNRL stocks shares; and DEEP BASIN CAPITAL LP, currently with $43.9 million in MNRL stock with ownership of nearly 26.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE:MNRL] by around 8,624,184 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 9,266,547 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,001,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,891,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNRL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,205,284 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,026,093 shares during the same period.