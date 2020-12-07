Market Analysts see Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] falling to $9. Time to buy?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 3.45% or 0.4 points to close at $11.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4287215 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jay P. Shepard to Board of Directors.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) announced the appointment of Jay P. Shepard to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Shepard will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee. Following the appointment of Mr. Shepard, the Board is now composed of 11 directors, nine of whom are independent.

“We are excited to welcome Jay to Ironwood’s Board. Jay is a recognized leader within our industry with nearly three decades of expertise as an accomplished public company CEO and senior executive,” said Julie McHugh, chair of Ironwood’s Board. “We look forward to leveraging Jay’s deep expertise as we seek to further our mission to advance the treatment of GI diseases and redefine the standard of care for GI patients.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.68, the shares rose to $12.55 and dropped to $11.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRWD points out that the company has recorded 19.20% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -49.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 4287215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 299.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.50 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.49, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $2,069 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,275,154, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 20,103,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.84 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $188.79 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -3.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 11,493,520 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 17,430,714 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 143,801,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,725,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,411,891 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,480,834 shares during the same period.