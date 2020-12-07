Market Analysts see Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ: GLBS] price surged by 14.62 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Globus Maritime Limited Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020.

Globus Maritime Limited (“Globus,” the “Company,” “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, reported its unaudited consolidated operating and financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 the Total Assets of the Company were $76.4 million compared to $55.7 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 37%.

A sum of 1124479 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 302.69K shares. Globus Maritime Limited shares reached a high of $10.86 and dropped to a low of $9.00 until finishing in the latest session at $10.43.

Guru’s Opinion on Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]:

Wunderlich have made an estimate for Globus Maritime Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2014. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wunderlich dropped their target price from $4.50 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2012, representing the official price target for Globus Maritime Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4.50, while Wunderlich kept a Hold rating on GLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Maritime Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90.

GLBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.76. With this latest performance, GLBS shares gained by 47.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 33.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globus Maritime Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.17 and a Gross Margin at -11.41. Globus Maritime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.68.

Return on Total Capital for GLBS is now -5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.94. Additionally, GLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 374.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] managed to generate an average of -$2,423,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Globus Maritime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Globus Maritime Limited [GLBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.90% of GLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLBS stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 10,301, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.96% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 8,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in GLBS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in GLBS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globus Maritime Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Globus Maritime Limited [NASDAQ:GLBS] by around 20,142 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 69,183 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 68,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,747 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLBS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,729 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 69,145 shares during the same period.