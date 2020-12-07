Market Analysts see Cosan Limited [CZZ] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Cosan Limited [NYSE: CZZ] gained 14.32% on the last trading session, reaching $19.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 3, 2020 that 2019 Sustainability Report And Commitments To Sustainable Development.

COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ), Cosan S/A (B3: CSAN3) and Cosan Logística S/A (B3: RLOG3) are pleased to announce to all employees, partners, clients, and stakeholders the publication of the 2019 Annual Sustainability Report.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Sustainability has always been integrated into Cosan Group’s core values and forms an important part of our long-term decision-making processes. As our Annual Sustainability Report releases, we want to solidify the Group’s effort towards promoting a sustainable future and its growing importance in a post-pandemic world.

Cosan Limited represents 127.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.50 billion with the latest information. CZZ stock price has been found in the range of $18.34 to $19.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 777.84K shares, CZZ reached a trading volume of 3512465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cosan Limited [CZZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZZ shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cosan Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Cosan Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosan Limited is set at 0.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for CZZ stock

Cosan Limited [CZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.68. With this latest performance, CZZ shares gained by 37.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Cosan Limited [CZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 15.45 for the last 200 days.

Cosan Limited [CZZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosan Limited [CZZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.17 and a Gross Margin at +31.10. Cosan Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for CZZ is now 9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cosan Limited [CZZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 622.88. Additionally, CZZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

Cosan Limited [CZZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cosan Limited posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 411.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cosan Limited go to 10.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cosan Limited [CZZ]

There are presently around $1,003 million, or 54.32% of CZZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZZ stocks are: DYNAMO ADMINISTRACAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. with ownership of 7,435,866, which is approximately 19.986% of the company’s market cap and around 16.05% of the total institutional ownership; DYNAMO INTERNACIONAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA., holding 7,191,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.23 million in CZZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $135.97 million in CZZ stock with ownership of nearly -14.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cosan Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Cosan Limited [NYSE:CZZ] by around 5,671,162 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,636,864 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,776,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,084,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZZ stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,940,211 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 533,588 shares during the same period.