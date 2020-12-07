ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] is -73.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.47 during the day while it closed the day at $2.34. The company report on November 5, 2020 that ION reports third quarter 2020 results.

Revenues of $16 million amid challenging backdrop, backlog increased 77% sequentially driven by strategic entry into 3D new acquisition multi-client market.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) reported total net revenues of $16.2 million in the third quarter 2020, a 29% decrease compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter 2020 and a 70% decrease compared to $53.2 million one year ago. At September 30, 2020, backlog, which consists of commitments for multi-client programs and proprietary imaging work, was $17.7 million or 77% higher compared to backlog at June 30, 2020.

ION Geophysical Corporation stock has also gained 17.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IO stock has inclined by 28.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.90% and lost -73.04% year-on date.

The market cap for IO stock reached $30.70 million, with 14.28 million shares outstanding and 10.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 418.49K shares, IO reached a trading volume of 1015856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for IO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

IO stock trade performance evaluation

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 47.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.65, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -11.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.32. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$92,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ION Geophysical Corporation posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -153.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 35.90% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,049,467, which is approximately -2.227% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 454,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in IO stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $0.7 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly -7.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 318,471 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 710,841 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,455,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,485,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,454 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 327,315 shares during the same period.