Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] Stock trading around $2.69 per share: What’s Next?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX: IMH] price surged by 12.55 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: IMH) (the “Company”) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company reported net earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted common share, as compared to net earnings of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019.

A sum of 1054792 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 117.84K shares. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.99 and dropped to a low of $2.41 until finishing in the latest session at $2.69.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMH in the course of the last twelve months was 0.06.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.41. With this latest performance, IMH shares gained by 59.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.95 for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.56, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.89 and a Gross Margin at +79.33. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.36.

Return on Total Capital for IMH is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,273.10. Additionally, IMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,898.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] managed to generate an average of -$15,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

There are presently around $8 million, or 21.20% of IMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMH stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 837,766, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 448,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in IMH stocks shares; and PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC, currently with $1.1 million in IMH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX:IMH] by around 70,577 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 115,978 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,705,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,892,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,293 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 49,094 shares during the same period.