Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] Stock trading around $7.31 per share: What’s Next?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.405 during the day while it closed the day at $7.31. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Hudbay Announces Resumption of Full Production at its 777 Mine.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE: HBM) announced that full production has resumed at its 777 Mine in Flin Flon, Manitoba, following the skip hoist incident in October. The shaft repair activities were completed well ahead of schedule and the total direct repair costs were under the estimated $5.0 million.

While the shaft was under repair, the company temporarily reassigned equipment and personnel from the 777 mine to the Lalor mine in Snow Lake to partially mitigate lost production. Although fourth quarter production and sales volumes will be impacted, the company continues to expect the Manitoba business unit to achieve its full year production and unit cost guidance for 2020.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock has also gained 12.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HBM stock has inclined by 62.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 137.34% and gained 76.14% year-on date.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $1.91 billion, with 261.27 million shares outstanding and 173.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.85K shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 1105091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $10.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13.

HBM stock trade performance evaluation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.63. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 49.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.75 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.12. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.51.

Return on Total Capital for HBM is now 2.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.75. Additionally, HBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] managed to generate an average of -$204,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,335 million, or 73.43% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 43,370,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $317.04 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $213.69 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -12.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 20,933,198 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 12,598,090 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 149,083,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,614,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,502,281 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,559 shares during the same period.