Hexindai Inc. [HX] Stock trading around $2.59 per share: What’s Next?

Hexindai Inc. [NASDAQ: HX] gained 7.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.59 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Hexindai to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 16, 2020.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) (“Hexindai” or the “Company”), a mobile e-commerce and consumer lending platform in China, announced that it will hold an annual general meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”) at the Conference Room, 5th Floor, Block C, Shimao, No. 92 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100020, People’s Republic of China, at 10:00 a.m. (Beijing Time) on December 16, 2020. Shareholders listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on November 6, 2020 (Cayman Islands Time) are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at, the AGM or at any adjournment that may take place. Beneficial owners of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares which are represented by their ADSs must act through Citibank, N.A., the depositary of the Company’s ADSs, and should give voting instructions to Citibank, N.A. accordingly.

Copies of the notice of AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed to and voted upon by the shareholders, the proxy statement and the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.hexindai.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Hexindai Inc. represents 5.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.29 million with the latest information. HX stock price has been found in the range of $2.56 to $3.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 413.46K shares, HX reached a trading volume of 23103268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hexindai Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Hexindai Inc. [HX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.65. With this latest performance, HX shares gained by 34.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Hexindai Inc. [HX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hexindai Inc. [HX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.01 and a Gross Margin at +30.87. Hexindai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -622.63.

Return on Total Capital for HX is now -36.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hexindai Inc. [HX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.22. Additionally, HX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hexindai Inc. [HX] managed to generate an average of -$390,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Hexindai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Positions in Hexindai Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Hexindai Inc. [NASDAQ:HX] by around 17,519 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 64,466 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 373,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,416 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 59,930 shares during the same period.