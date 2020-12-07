Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] Revenue clocked in at $4.30 million, up 123.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.10 during the day while it closed the day at $1.06. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Heat Biologics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update.

Continued progress on oncology and COVID-19 vaccine programs.

Over $117 million of cash and short-term investments.

Heat Biologics Inc. stock has also loss -7.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HTBX stock has inclined by 3.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.99% and gained 123.16% year-on date.

The market cap for HTBX stock reached $175.80 million, with 159.85 million shares outstanding and 155.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, HTBX reached a trading volume of 3476349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 20, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Noble Financial analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

HTBX stock trade performance evaluation

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, HTBX shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1579, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0674 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.30 and a Current Ratio set at 31.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 12.00% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,059,974, which is approximately 170.086% of the company’s market cap and around 3.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,406,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 million in HTBX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.99 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 172.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 7,153,832 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 5,460,046 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 810,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,803,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,293,714 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,226,905 shares during the same period.