GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] is 25.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE: GIK] closed the trading session at $12.25 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.25, while the highest price level was $12.25.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.76 percent. The stock has performed 23.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 300.18K shares, GIK reached to a volume of 1297264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GigCapital3 Inc. is set at 0.71

GIK stock trade performance evaluation

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.45 for GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.31, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading.

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GigCapital3 Inc. [GIK]: Insider Ownership positions

32 institutional holders increased their position in GigCapital3 Inc. [NYSE:GIK] by around 11,633,028 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,633,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIK stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,633,028 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.