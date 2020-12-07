Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] Stock trading around $23.05 per share: What’s Next?

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE: FTAI] closed the trading session at $23.05 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.63, while the highest price level was $23.12. The company report on December 4, 2020 that FTAI Aviation Announces Agreement with AAR for Serviceable Engine Products, a Partnership to Provide CFM56 Engine Material to Global Aviation Aftermarket.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) announced an agreement with AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) to create Serviceable Engine Products, an exclusive seven-year CFM56 used serviceable material (“USM”) partnership. The partnership will build USM inventory for the global aviation aftermarket and FTAI’s own consumption at The Module Factory™, a dedicated commercial maintenance center focused on modular repair and refurbishment of CFM56-7B and CFM56-5B engines. Through its worldwide network, AAR will manage the teardown, repair, marketing and sales of spare parts from FTAI’s CFM56 engine pool totaling over 200 engines and growing.

“We are excited to offer an attractive USM solution to the CFM56 aftermarket with our partner AAR, the independent market leader in aviation parts. We believe Serviceable Engine Products, combined with our proprietary products and partnerships, completes our unique suite of CFM56 aftermarket offerings aimed at delivering the lowest cost per cycle solution to our airline customers,” said Joe Adams, FTAI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.96 percent and weekly performance of 8.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 480.54K shares, FTAI reached to a volume of 1553787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTAI shares is $22.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

FTAI stock trade performance evaluation

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, FTAI shares gained by 39.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.59 for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.09, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.92.

Return on Total Capital for FTAI is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.98. Additionally, FTAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] managed to generate an average of $1,830,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 209.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC go to -14.10%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [FTAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,045 million, or 53.60% of FTAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTAI stocks are: WASHINGTON STATE INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,785,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,400,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $124.48 million in FTAI stocks shares; and STATE OF MICHIGAN RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $87.06 million in FTAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC [NYSE:FTAI] by around 4,378,193 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,002,359 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 37,945,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,325,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTAI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,885 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 908,236 shares during the same period.