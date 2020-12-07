For Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX], Analyst sees a rise to $76. What next?

Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTX] closed the trading session at $38.54 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.30, while the highest price level was $50.70. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Cortexyme’s Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial of Atuzaginstat (COR388) in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease Successfully Advances Past Interim Analysis.

— GAIN Trial passes futility analysis and will continue to 1-year endpoint following the independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation; topline results expected on time in December 2021 –.

— Final study enrollment remains at 643; no sample size adjustment –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.35 percent and weekly performance of -22.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 117.66K shares, CRTX reached to a volume of 1387484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Cortexyme Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Cortexyme Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cortexyme Inc. is set at 4.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

CRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.02. With this latest performance, CRTX shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.35 for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.37, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 46.13 for the last 200 days.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRTX is now -41.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,607,826 per employee.Cortexyme Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cortexyme Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cortexyme Inc. go to 18.30%.

Cortexyme Inc. [CRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $631 million, or 55.60% of CRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 3,414,872, which is approximately 2.157% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,605,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.43 million in CRTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $100.41 million in CRTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cortexyme Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Cortexyme Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTX] by around 1,406,071 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 295,721 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,658,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,360,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,427 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 136,376 shares during the same period.