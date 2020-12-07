Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] is -34.92% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] jumped around 3.24 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.10 at the close of the session, up 47.23%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that FangDD Announces Strategic Partnership With Shanghai Yuancui.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) (“FangDD” or the “Company”), a leading property technology company in China, announced that it has entered into a share transfer and capital increase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shanghai Yuancui Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Yuancui”), a company providing technology-enabled solutions, franchise branding, and operational efficiency improvements for agents and agencies in the real estate brokerage industry. Currently, Shanghai Yuancui has more than 400 offline stores. Centaline (China) Property Agency Limited, a subsidiary of leading real estate brokerage firm Centaline Group, is a shareholder of Shanghai Yuancui.

Pursuant to the Agreement, after the closing and completion of the Company’s investment in Yuancui, the Company will hold 51% of the equity interests in Shanghai Yuancui.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is now -34.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DUO Stock saw the intraday high of $13.97 and lowest of $7.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 129.04, which means current price is +78.45% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 26.48K shares, DUO reached a trading volume of 9611385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUO shares is $8.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

How has DUO stock performed recently?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.67. With this latest performance, DUO shares gained by 50.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.28 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.91 and a Gross Margin at +21.03. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.18.

Return on Total Capital for DUO is now -32.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.84. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] managed to generate an average of -$44,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUO.

Insider trade positions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.04% of DUO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 12,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in DUO stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4000.0 in DUO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:DUO] by around 13,061 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,409 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 920 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUO stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,990 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,409 shares during the same period.