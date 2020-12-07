Cowen slashes price target on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] – find out why.

Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE: OII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.24%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Envestnet | MoneyGuide’s Latest Advisor Survey Finds Financial Planning Services, Fees on the Rise.

Percentage of advisors charging a flat fee, commission, or percentage fee based on AUM for financial planning has jumped to 72%, up 8% from 2017.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Envestnet | MoneyGuide has published the findings of its latest survey on the state of the financial planning industry according to advisors, along with their outlook on fees, as well as perceived challenges and threats in the current environment, in a new white paper titled State of Financial Planning and Fees: The Bigger Picture. Based on the survey results, financial planning services are on the rise, with many advisors charging a fee for their services, and these fees have steadily increased over the last five years.

Over the last 12 months, OII stock dropped by -42.52%. The one-year Oceaneering International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.68. The average equity rating for OII stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $669.30 million, with 99.30 million shares outstanding and 97.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, OII stock reached a trading volume of 1138696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OII shares is $7.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OII stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oceaneering International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Oceaneering International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oceaneering International Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for OII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for OII in the course of the last twelve months was 51.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

OII Stock Performance Analysis:

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.24. With this latest performance, OII shares gained by 74.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for Oceaneering International Inc. [OII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 6.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oceaneering International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.70 and a Gross Margin at +4.80. Oceaneering International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.01.

Return on Total Capital for OII is now -5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.40. Additionally, OII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] managed to generate an average of -$38,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Oceaneering International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

OII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oceaneering International Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OII.

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $639 million, or 86.30% of OII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,172,237, which is approximately -3.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 11,116,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.59 million in OII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.6 million in OII stock with ownership of nearly -16.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oceaneering International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Oceaneering International Inc. [NYSE:OII] by around 9,138,034 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 11,416,216 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 63,454,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,008,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OII stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,510,437 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,567 shares during the same period.