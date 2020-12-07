Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] is 22.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGRO] traded at a high on 12/04/20, posting a 21.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.03.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7090990 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Collective Growth Corporation stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The market cap for CGRO stock reached $188.15 million, with 19.01 million shares outstanding and 15.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 54.34K shares, CGRO reached a trading volume of 7090990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collective Growth Corporation is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has CGRO stock performed recently?

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.54 for Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading.

Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.84. Additionally, CGRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.15.

Collective Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for Collective Growth Corporation [CGRO]

31 institutional holders increased their position in Collective Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGRO] by around 8,721,354 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 256,252 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 838,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,816,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGRO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,866,762 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.