Monday, December 7, 2020
Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.94% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.39%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announces that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) was duly held on November 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., local time, at the offices of Seward & Kissel LLP, One Battery Park Plaza, New York, New York 10004.

At the Meeting, each of the following proposals were approved and adopted:.

Over the last 12 months, CTRM stock dropped by -91.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.24 million, with 131.21 million shares outstanding and 113.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.53M shares, CTRM stock reached a trading volume of 62428854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50.

CTRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.39. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1497, while it was recorded at 0.1729 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4060 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Castor Maritime Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.72 and a Gross Margin at +33.62. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.12.

Return on Total Capital for CTRM is now 7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.34. Additionally, CTRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] managed to generate an average of $1,200,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.90% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,670,756, which is approximately 83.767% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 265,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in CTRM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17000.0 in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly 414.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,130,197 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 961,362 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 12,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,103,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,694 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 961,362 shares during the same period.

Previous articleWaddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 53.05% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleSeanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is -92.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

