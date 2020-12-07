Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM] Revenue clocked in at $259.70 million, up 189.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Cambium Networks Corporation [NASDAQ: CMBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.29%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Cambium Networks Corporation Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering.

Cambium Networks Corporation (Nasdaq: CMBM) (“Cambium”), a provider of wireless networking infrastructure solutions, announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 2,500,000 ordinary shares to be sold by Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), L.P. (“VCH, L.P.”), which is owned by Vector Capital and certain of its affiliates (together with VCH, L.P., “Vector Capital”), at a public offering price of $28.00 per share, for total gross proceeds to Vector Capital of approximately $70 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on December 8, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Vector Capital has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Cambium is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from such offering.

Over the last 12 months, CMBM stock rose by 282.22%. The one-year Cambium Networks Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.32. The average equity rating for CMBM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $774.62 million, with 25.69 million shares outstanding and 5.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 224.56K shares, CMBM stock reached a trading volume of 2742194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMBM shares is $25.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cambium Networks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Cambium Networks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CMBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cambium Networks Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMBM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, CMBM shares gained by 14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 347.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 282.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 27.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +46.99. Cambium Networks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.59.

Return on Total Capital for CMBM is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.00. Additionally, CMBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cambium Networks Corporation [CMBM] managed to generate an average of -$33,023 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Cambium Networks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cambium Networks Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cambium Networks Corporation go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $564 million, or 87.10% of CMBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMBM stocks are: VECTOR CAPITAL, LTD. with ownership of 19,204,754, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 926,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.4 million in CMBM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $10.83 million in CMBM stock with ownership of nearly -25.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cambium Networks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Cambium Networks Corporation [NASDAQ:CMBM] by around 20,018,388 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,113,089 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,179,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,310,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMBM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,950,832 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 26,335 shares during the same period.