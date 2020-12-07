Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] Stock trading around $3.76 per share: What’s Next?

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ALSK] jumped around 0.71 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.76 at the close of the session, up 23.28%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Alaska Communications Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period, Receipt of Superior Proposal and Qualification of Excluded Parties.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) (“Alaska Communications” or the “Company”) announced that the 30-day “go-shop” period set forth in the previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger with affiliates of Macquarie Capital (“Macquarie”) and GCM Grosvenor (“GCM”), through its Labor Impact Fund, L.P. (the ” Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement”) expired at 11:59 p.m. on December 3, 2020 and also announced that it has received two acquisition proposals: one from a third party (the “Superior Proposal Bidder”) at $3.15 per share, which the Board has determined constitutes a “Superior Proposal” as defined in the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement (the “Superior Proposal Offer”), and one from a different third party (the “Acquisition Proposal Bidder,” and together with the Superior Proposal Bidder, the “Bidders”) that the Board has determined would reasonably be expected to result in a Superior Proposal (the “Acquisition Proposal Offer,” and together with the Superior Proposal Offer, the “Go-Shop Offers”).

Results of “Go-Shop” Period.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stock is now 122.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALSK Stock saw the intraday high of $3.92 and lowest of $3.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.20, which means current price is +161.11% above from all time high which was touched on 12/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 624.08K shares, ALSK reached a trading volume of 7596975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2010, representing the official price target for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $8, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ALSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ALSK stock performed recently?

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.75. With this latest performance, ALSK shares gained by 24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.60 for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.51, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for ALSK is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.39. Additionally, ALSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK] managed to generate an average of $8,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSK.

Insider trade positions for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [ALSK]

There are presently around $97 million, or 54.10% of ALSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,859,067, which is approximately 1.709% of the company’s market cap and around 12.16% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,718,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.98 million in ALSK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.49 million in ALSK stock with ownership of nearly 17.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ALSK] by around 3,390,006 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,180,516 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,245,777 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,816,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 900,492 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,472 shares during the same period.