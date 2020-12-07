Monday, December 7, 2020
Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Revenue clocked in at $27.40 million, up 105.11% YTD: What's Next?

By Misty Lee

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.72 during the day while it closed the day at $5.62. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Affimed Announces Publication of Final Study Results of its Innate Cell Engager Candidate AFM13 in Combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Blood.

The phase 1b study showed a complete response (CR) rate of 46% (objective response rate [ORR] of 88%) at the recommended dose level in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) Hodgkin lymphoma, whereas in a separate study MSD’s KEYTRUDA demonstrated an ORR of 69% and a CR of 22.4% as a monotherapy.

Affimed N.V. stock has also gained 6.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AFMD stock has inclined by 71.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 65.78% and gained 105.11% year-on date.

The market cap for AFMD stock reached $462.92 million, with 86.03 million shares outstanding and 82.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, AFMD reached a trading volume of 1268252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $7.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

AFMD stock trade performance evaluation

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.24. With this latest performance, AFMD shares gained by 54.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.15 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.71. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -151.30.

Return on Total Capital for AFMD is now -74.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.24. Additionally, AFMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affimed N.V. [AFMD] managed to generate an average of -$283,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Affimed N.V. [AFMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affimed N.V. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFMD.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $271 million, or 55.20% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 6,126,488, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,049,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.38 million in AFMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.86 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly -15.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 6,241,007 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,583,856 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,307,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,132,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,172 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 759,556 shares during the same period.

