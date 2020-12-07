AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Revenue clocked in at $5.20 million, down -27.96% YTD: What’s Next?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] closed the trading session at $1.52 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.42, while the highest price level was $1.55. The company report on December 4, 2020 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Partnership with the National Rural Health Association.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, announced a partnership with the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) focused on the co-development and execution of a strategic marketing plan to educate and promote DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) in line with the NRHA mission to its members.

The National Rural Health Association is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members. The association’s mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education and research. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.96 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, ACRX reached to a volume of 1175395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.88.

ACRX stock trade performance evaluation

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6036, while it was recorded at 1.4760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3672 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2368.06 and a Gross Margin at -197.34. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2325.91.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -56.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.73. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 133.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$537,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACRX.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 24.80% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,455,022, which is approximately -0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,083,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.21 million in ACRX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.74 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 5,440,751 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 926,574 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,696,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,063,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,060,327 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 309,936 shares during the same period.