XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Stock trading around $116.40 per share: What’s Next?

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE: XPO] price surged by 5.81 percent to reach at $6.39. The company report on December 3, 2020 that XPO Logistics Announces Plan to Spin Off Logistics Segment to Its Shareholders.

Separation of logistics and transportation businesses would create two pure-play industry powerhouses.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) (”XPO”) announced that its board of directors has unanimously approved a plan to pursue a spin-off of 100% of its logistics segment as a separate publicly traded company. XPO intends to structure the spin-off as a transaction that is tax-free to XPO shareholders and would result in XPO shareholders owning stock in both companies.

A sum of 3997557 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.09M shares. XPO Logistics Inc. shares reached a high of $119.7088 and dropped to a low of $114.1701 until finishing in the latest session at $116.40.

The one-year XPO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.39. The average equity rating for XPO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPO shares is $110.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for XPO Logistics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for XPO Logistics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPO stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for XPO shares from 112 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPO Logistics Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for XPO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

XPO Stock Performance Analysis:

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, XPO shares gained by 23.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.65 for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 109.87 for the last single week of trading, and 79.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into XPO Logistics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.23 and a Gross Margin at +15.09. XPO Logistics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for XPO is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 273.79. Additionally, XPO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] managed to generate an average of $3,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.XPO Logistics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

XPO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XPO Logistics Inc. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPO Logistics Inc. go to 10.23%.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,029 million, or 95.80% of XPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPO stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 16,178,615, which is approximately -6.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,418,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $979.86 million in XPO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $932.11 million in XPO stock with ownership of nearly -5.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPO Logistics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO] by around 4,585,499 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 7,439,040 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 74,135,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,159,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPO stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,451 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,551,503 shares during the same period.