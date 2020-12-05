why Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.25

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] jumped around 0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $116.05 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Fiserv Selected to Further Bank of Queensland’s Digital Strategy.

Fintech will enable debit card program for Bank of Queensland and Virgin Money Australia.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been selected by the Bank of Queensland (BOQ) Group to deliver a card issuing and management solution that can support multiple brands and products for BOQ and Virgin Money Australia (Virgin Money).

Fiserv Inc. stock is now 0.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FISV Stock saw the intraday high of $117.325 and lowest of $114.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 125.05, which means current price is +57.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 3326869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $128.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $115 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has FISV stock performed recently?

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 17.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.56 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.84, while it was recorded at 115.61 for the last single week of trading, and 101.26 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +48.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.66. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $20,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 16.96%.

Insider trade positions for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $72,047 million, or 94.80% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 105,425,667, which is approximately -4.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,899,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.72 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.26 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -2.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 57,782,027 shares. Additionally, 641 investors decreased positions by around 57,939,149 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 505,104,795 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 620,825,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,660,430 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 10,443,060 shares during the same period.