Wall Street Analyst Resumed T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] loss -1.46% on the last trading session, reaching $131.19 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that T-Mobile Makes 988 Emergency Lifeline’s Critical Mental Health Support Services Immediately Available to Customers.

What’s the news: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stressful holiday season and National Veterans and Military Families Month, T-Mobile announced that it is the first major wireless provider to make the 988 emergency lifeline immediately available to its customers. Starting, customers who dial 988 on the T-Mobile network will have free access to approximately 180 crisis centers that offer real-time, lifesaving mental health services from professionally trained counselors.

Why it matters: Suicide is a national health crisis that leads to one death every 11 minutes. An average of 17.6 of America’s military veterans die by suicide each day and a larger number of people than ever are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-digit 988 dial-out makes it easier for Americans in crisis to access the help they need and experts believe it will decrease the stigma surrounding mental health issues longer term.

T-Mobile US Inc. represents 1.24 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.93 billion with the latest information. TMUS stock price has been found in the range of $131.09 to $132.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3582581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $148.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

Trading performance analysis for TMUS stock

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.83 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.35, while it was recorded at 132.58 for the last single week of trading, and 104.59 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.05. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $65,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, T-Mobile US Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to -1.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

There are presently around $79,535 million, or 41.10% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 106,291,623, which is approximately -18.887% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 43,845,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.75 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.64 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 567 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 49,239,574 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 72,376,897 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 484,638,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,254,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,950,514 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 12,849,872 shares during the same period.