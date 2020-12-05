Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Revenue clocked in at $1.04 billion, up 53.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE: WDR] price surged by 50.44 percent to reach at $8.58. The company report on December 4, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (“WDR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Macquarie Asset Management (“Macquarie”), the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the Company’s shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock that they hold. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Macquarie will sell WDR’s wealth management platform to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (“LPL”) and the two firms will enter into a long-term partnership, with Macquarie becoming one of LPL’s top tier strategic asset management partners.

A sum of 30920164 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 953.60K shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $25.63 and dropped to a low of $25.265 until finishing in the latest session at $25.59.

The one-year WDR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -56.8. The average equity rating for WDR stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDR shares is $16.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDR stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.24. With this latest performance, WDR shares gained by 59.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.97 for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.49, while it was recorded at 18.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +53.70. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Total Capital for WDR is now 10.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, WDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] managed to generate an average of $98,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. go to 0.00%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [WDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,223 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,564,890, which is approximately -5.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,682,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.68 million in WDR stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $79.29 million in WDR stock with ownership of nearly 5.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. [NYSE:WDR] by around 4,624,464 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 7,397,844 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 59,880,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,903,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,146,018 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,225,807 shares during the same period.