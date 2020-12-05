TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] moved up 3.76: Why It’s Important

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] gained 3.76% or 0.01 points to close at $0.28 with a heavy trading volume of 3513720 shares. The company report on November 20, 2020 that TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides an Operations Update.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided an operations update. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com.

It opened the trading session at $0.27, the shares rose to $0.31 and dropped to $0.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TAT points out that the company has recorded 2.99% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -133.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, TAT reached to a volume of 3513720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2013, representing the official price target for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAT in the course of the last twelve months was 1.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TAT stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.31. With this latest performance, TAT shares gained by 23.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.34 for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2427, while it was recorded at 0.2633 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2566 for the last 200 days.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.23 and a Gross Margin at +54.72. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for TAT is now 32.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.29. Additionally, TAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] managed to generate an average of -$36,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAT.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

There are presently around $2 million, or 13.60% of TAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAT stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,592,821, which is approximately 17.961% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 1,312,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in TAT stocks shares; and 361 CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.11 million in TAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT] by around 1,766,764 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 608,035 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,785,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,160,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,124,091 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 542,429 shares during the same period.