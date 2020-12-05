Telefonica S.A. [TEF] moved down -0.66: Why It’s Important

Telefonica S.A. [NYSE: TEF] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.555 during the day while it closed the day at $4.52.

Telefonica S.A. stock has also gained 1.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEF stock has inclined by 15.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.55% and lost -32.41% year-on date.

The market cap for TEF stock reached $23.56 billion, with 5.28 billion shares outstanding and 5.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, TEF reached a trading volume of 3958587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonica S.A. [TEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEF shares is $7.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Telefonica S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonica S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TEF stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonica S.A. [TEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, TEF shares gained by 31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.35 for Telefonica S.A. [TEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.80, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica S.A. [TEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.11. Telefonica S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.78.

Return on Total Capital for TEF is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 764.32. Additionally, TEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 644.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonica S.A. [TEF] managed to generate an average of $7,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Telefonica S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonica S.A. [TEF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica S.A. go to 23.10%.

Telefonica S.A. [TEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $209 million, or 0.90% of TEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEF stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,368,899, which is approximately -0.081% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 3,335,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.07 million in TEF stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $12.4 million in TEF stock with ownership of nearly -31.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica S.A. [NYSE:TEF] by around 2,742,102 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 5,287,166 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 38,250,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,279,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEF stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,812,514 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,091,488 shares during the same period.