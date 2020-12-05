PagerDuty Inc. [PD] is 38.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE: PD] loss -5.60% or -1.92 points to close at $32.36 with a heavy trading volume of 3669154 shares. The company report on December 4, 2020 that PagerDuty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Third quarter revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $54 million.

Over 13,500 customers now using PagerDuty to power their digital transformations.

It opened the trading session at $34.79, the shares rose to $35.59 and dropped to $32.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PD points out that the company has recorded 23.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -162.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, PD reached to a volume of 3669154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PagerDuty Inc. [PD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PD shares is $29.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for PagerDuty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for PagerDuty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on PD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagerDuty Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for PD in the course of the last twelve months was 3543.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.10.

Trading performance analysis for PD stock

PagerDuty Inc. [PD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, PD shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for PagerDuty Inc. [PD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.68, while it was recorded at 34.01 for the last single week of trading, and 25.90 for the last 200 days.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagerDuty Inc. [PD] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.40 and a Gross Margin at +85.22. PagerDuty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.26.

Return on Total Capital for PD is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PagerDuty Inc. [PD] managed to generate an average of -$75,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.PagerDuty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

PagerDuty Inc. [PD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PagerDuty Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagerDuty Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PagerDuty Inc. [PD]

There are presently around $2,209 million, or 80.20% of PD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,620,814, which is approximately 104.307% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,837,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.25 million in PD stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $186.43 million in PD stock with ownership of nearly 66.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagerDuty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in PagerDuty Inc. [NYSE:PD] by around 23,906,672 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 15,988,054 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,370,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,265,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PD stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,552,292 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,545,291 shares during the same period.