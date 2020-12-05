Market Analysts see Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] jumped around 0.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.13 at the close of the session, up 5.01%. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Magnite Helps Crackle Plus Enhance Inventory and Gain Supply Insights with TV Content Reporting.

TV Content Reporting Provides Buyers with TV-Like Buying Opportunities and Brings Greater Transparency to CTV.

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, announced that Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) company and the operator of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services Crackle and Popcornflix, is leveraging Magnite’s TV content reporting product to share content metadata, including show- and episode-level data, with advertisers.

Magnite Inc. stock is now 146.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MGNI Stock saw the intraday high of $20.35 and lowest of $18.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.96, which means current price is +392.18% above from all time high which was touched on 12/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, MGNI reached a trading volume of 3837591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $14.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.23.

How has MGNI stock performed recently?

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 114.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.84 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 19.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnite Inc. [MGNI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.63 and a Gross Margin at +62.17. Magnite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.29.

Return on Total Capital for MGNI is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.11. Additionally, MGNI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnite Inc. [MGNI] managed to generate an average of -$57,383 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Magnite Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNI.

Insider trade positions for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]

There are presently around $1,685 million, or 75.80% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 10,023,076, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,454,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.07 million in MGNI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $102.58 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly -7.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magnite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 21,785,697 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 12,146,489 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,774,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,707,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,957,025 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,477,649 shares during the same period.