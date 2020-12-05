Saturday, December 5, 2020
Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] moved up 4.12: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ: RIDE] closed the trading session at $22.99 on 12/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.70, while the highest price level was $23.79. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Lordstown Motors to Attend Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE), (“Lordstown Motors”), a leader in electric light duty trucks focused on the commercial fleet market, announced that Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Lordstown Motors, will take part in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Eighth Annual Virtual Industrials Conference.

The discussion will be webcasted live and will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. EST to 3:00 p.m. EST. In order to sign up for and access the event, please click here.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 131.06 percent and weekly performance of -15.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 131.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, RIDE reached to a volume of 3335483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]:

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lordstown Motors Corp. is set at 2.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RIDE stock trade performance evaluation

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.23. With this latest performance, RIDE shares gained by 43.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.63, while it was recorded at 23.92 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Lordstown Motors Corp. [RIDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $232 million, or 6.30% of RIDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,062,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.48 million in RIDE stocks shares; and HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP, currently with $28.7 million in RIDE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Lordstown Motors Corp. [NASDAQ:RIDE] by around 9,865,495 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 19,457,268 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,210,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,112,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIDE stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,793,306 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 17,586,628 shares during the same period.

