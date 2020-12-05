Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] Is Currently 23.87 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ: JFIN] gained 23.87% or 0.79 points to close at $4.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1809793 shares. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

–Completed transformation to 100% institutional funding—-Eliminated outstanding loan balance of legacy P2P lending business–.

Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $3.35, the shares rose to $4.35 and dropped to $3.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JFIN points out that the company has recorded 82.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 469.45K shares, JFIN reached to a volume of 1809793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JFIN shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JFIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Jiayin Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Jiayin Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jiayin Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for JFIN stock

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, JFIN shares gained by 50.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.97 and a Gross Margin at +80.12. Jiayin Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN] managed to generate an average of $78,738 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.38.

Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jiayin Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JFIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jiayin Group Inc. [JFIN]

Positions in Jiayin Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Jiayin Group Inc. [NASDAQ:JFIN] by around 127,129 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 91,145 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 35,721 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JFIN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 127,129 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 81,345 shares during the same period.