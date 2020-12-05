IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Is Currently -1.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -1.12% on the last trading session, reaching $3.54 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2020 that IAMGOLD Reports Remaining Assay Results from the 2020 Drilling Program and Confirms the Extension of the Renard System to the West at the Nelligan Gold Project, Quebec.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 1, 2020) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces remaining assay results from its 2020 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project (IAMGOLD: 75%, Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (“Vanstar”): 25%), located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Company is reporting assay results from the final seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 2,602 metres completed as part of the summer 2020 drilling program. One hole was abandoned due to excessive deviation, while a second hole did not reach the expected Renard target zone due to mechanical issues. The assay results reported herein are provided in Table 1 below and include the following highlights:.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 473.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.70 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $3.465 to $3.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 3870910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.71, while it was recorded at 3.48 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45 and a Gross Margin at +2.98. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.04.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.92. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$102,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IAMGOLD Corporation posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $887 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 48,586,756, which is approximately 4.185% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 37,065,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.21 million in IAG stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $88.22 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -5.537% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 20,360,753 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 25,300,835 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 204,785,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,446,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,573,681 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,189,887 shares during the same period.