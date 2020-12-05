For Black Knight Inc. [BKI], Analyst sees a rise to $103. What next?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] closed the trading session at $89.34 on 12/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $89.00, while the highest price level was $90.60. The company report on December 4, 2020 that PHH Mortgage Launches New Customer Mobile App.

Enhancement to Servicing Platform Delivers Convenience and Insight for Customers.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

PHH Mortgage Corporation, a subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) and a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, announced that it has launched a new mobile app for its mortgage customers. The app is available for iOS and Android mobile devices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 38.55 percent and weekly performance of -1.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 724.70K shares, BKI reached to a volume of 2313535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $99.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BKI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BKI stock trade performance evaluation

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89. With this latest performance, BKI shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.13, while it was recorded at 90.51 for the last single week of trading, and 76.99 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.24.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.71. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $22,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Knight Inc. posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 9.00%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,732 million, or 92.50% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,571,684, which is approximately -6.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,398,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in BKI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.26 billion in BKI stock with ownership of nearly 0.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 8,974,558 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 9,080,403 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 124,460,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,515,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,928,036 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 731,161 shares during the same period.